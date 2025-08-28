A man who set fire to his former partner’s shed and also strangled her has been jailed.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Jonathan Laydon, 34, decided to stay in the woman’s shed without her knowledge and caused a blaze from a discarded cigarette.

Teesside Crown Court heard he went on to strangle the same woman during a separate violent episode in Hartlepool.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The court heard Laydon, who was under the influence of drugs, was verbally abusive towards her.

Jonathan Laydon pleaded guilty to arson and strangulation. Photo: Cleveland Police

The judge, Aisha Wadoodi, said: “She tried to get away from you but you followed her and strangled her causing her to lose consciousness twice.”

Referring to photos of marks on the victim’s neck, Recorder Wadoodi added: “You must have exerted a significant degree of pressure around her neck.”

Laydon, of no fixed address, had 12 prior convictions covering 24 offences on his record.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded to the offence of arson committed on February 10 and also non-fatal intentional strangulation from April 27 this year.

Michele Turner, mitigating, for Laydon, said the shed fire was careless rather than malicious.

She said: “He set a small fire in order to keep warm. It got out of control.

"He is desperately sorry.”

Ms Turner added it was Laydon who called the fire brigade.

But Recorder Wadoodi said he did not have permission to be there and there had been animosity with his former partner beforehand.

Sentencing him to a total of 24 months, she added: “The offences are so serious that only a custodial sentence can meet the merit of the case.”