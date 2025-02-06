Hartlepool man William Blaney admits pub stabbing at Teesside Crown Court
William Blaney, 21, pleaded guilty to grievous bodily harm with intent over the incident where a 25-year-old man was stabbed at The Royal pub in Church Street.
Blaney previously denying the offence but changed his plea to guilty when was due to go on trial at Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5.
The crime happened on March 19 in 2022. The wording of the charge states that Blaney “unlawfully and maliciously wounded” the victim with intent to do him grievous bodily harm.
Crown court judge Recorder Aisha Wadoodi adjourned the case for the preparation of various reports.
Blaney, of Hill View, Greatham, Hartlepool, was granted conditional bail in the meantime.
He is due to return to court to be sentenced in April.