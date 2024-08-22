Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A repeat offender was caught red-handed breaking into a works van and stealing thousands of pounds worth of tools.

Stephen Young was seen smashing the window of a Vivaro van in Hartlepool on July 10 and removing two boxes of specialised fibre optics tools.

Worth £4,500, they belonged to telecommunications company Circet which was broken into while the driver was working down the road.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Olivia Randell, prosecuting at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, said: “When he returned he saw the defendant smashing the window and removing two tool boxes from the van.

Stephen Young outside Teesside Magistrates' Court. Picture by FRANK REID

"Specialised fibre optics splicing tools were in there. They were valued at £2,250 each.”

The worker went after Young and managed to reclaim the tools including a drill that was also taken.

Young, 42, had also broken into a woman’s car earlier the same day when he took a bag.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He pleaded guilty to two counts of theft and two of criminal damage.

The court heard Young, of Grange Road, Hartlepool, had 39 previous convictions encompassing 62 offences.

Neil Taylor, mitigating, said a pre-sentence report on Young highlighted long-standing problems and for the fist time offered signs of real hope.

He said: “He’s trying to tackle deep-rooted issues and Probation seem to be in a position to help him and want to help him.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Young was given an 18-month community order with a mental health treatment requirement attached.

He was also given 12 months of drug rehabilitation, 20 probation activity requirement days and ordered to pay the vehicle owner £150 in compensation.