Hartlepool pair to face trial after denying attempted murder of man who suffered gunshot wounds

Two men have made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Hartlepool man after he suffered serious injuries following gunshot wounds.

Nineteen-year-old Derem Turner, of Garside Drive, Hartlepool, and 20-year-old Luis Fonseca, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, February 5, after they were accused of committing the offence in Garside Drive on Thursday, January 2.

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fonseca is also charged with six other accusations spanning from December 24 until January 2.

These include theft of a bike, possession of a machete, having ammunition without a certificate namely six 9mm rounds, and having a firearm when prohibited.

Fonseca is also accused of two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply namely cocaine and crack cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty to all additional charges.

A trial has been set for June 9 and both defendants were remanded in custody.