Hartlepool pair to face trial after denying attempted murder of man who suffered gunshot wounds

By Madeleine Raine
Published 5th Feb 2025, 12:33 BST
Updated 5th Feb 2025, 14:21 BST
Two men have made their first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on suspicion of the attempted murder of a Hartlepool man after he suffered serious injuries following gunshot wounds.

Nineteen-year-old Derem Turner, of Garside Drive, Hartlepool, and 20-year-old Luis Fonseca, of Cameron Road, Hartlepool, appeared before a judge on Wednesday, February 5, after they were accused of committing the offence in Garside Drive on Thursday, January 2.

Most Popular

Both men pleaded not guilty to the charge.

Fonseca is also charged with six other accusations spanning from December 24 until January 2.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad
Derem Turner, 19, and Luis Fonseca, 20, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5, charged with the attempted murder of a man in Garside Drive, in Hartlepool, earlier this year.placeholder image
Derem Turner, 19, and Luis Fonseca, 20, appeared before Teesside Crown Court on Wednesday, February 5, charged with the attempted murder of a man in Garside Drive, in Hartlepool, earlier this year.

These include theft of a bike, possession of a machete, having ammunition without a certificate namely six 9mm rounds, and having a firearm when prohibited.

Fonseca is also accused of two counts of possession of Class A drugs with intent to supply namely cocaine and crack cocaine.

He pleaded not guilty to all additional charges.

A trial has been set for June 9 and both defendants were remanded in custody.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice