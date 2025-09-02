A Hartlepool pensioner was caught by paedophile investigators with indecent images of children.

Robert Alder, 72, was visited at his home by the police’s paedophile investigations unit in January after receiving information about him.

Teesside Crown Court heard Alder had an app on his phone that is “notorious” for the sharing of illegal material.

He was found to have a number of indecent images of children on his phone, including two videos, and pleaded guilty three counts relating to the different categories of seriousness.

The court heard he had accumulated them since the end of January 2020.

Recorder Paul Reid said: “Each of these images is in itself an abuse of the child in question. This sort of thing prolongs and repeats the abuse.”

Taylor Plunkett, mitigating, said Alder, of Admiral Way, Hartlepool, was deemed a “low risk” to the community and was willing and able to be rehabilitated.

He was given six months’ prison, which was suspended for 18 months, plus probation.