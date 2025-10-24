A court case for a Hartlepool pensioner accused of sexually assaulting a woman has been postponed.

Robert Robinson, 79, was due to appear at Teesside Magistrates’ Court for the first time in relation to the charge on Monday.

He faces one allegation of sexual assault on a female said to have taken place in Hartlepool.

The charge alleges that he intentionally touched a woman in a sexual way when she did not consent and “you did not reasonably believe she was consenting”.

Teesside Magistrates' Court.

Robinson’s solicitor, Tyler Plunkett, said his client was ill and asked justices to adjourn the hearing for several weeks.

It is to gain further information about his state of health and also share it with the Crown Prosecution Service.

The bench agreed and adjourned the case in Robinson’s absence until December.

If convicted, Robinson, of Rockpool Close, Hartlepool, faces a sentence of up to six months in prison or an unlimited fine.