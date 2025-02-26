Hartlepool pub goer who pulled out lock knife 'to ward off robber' jailed at Teesside Crown Court

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 26th Feb 2025, 12:35 BST

A pub goer who pulled out a knife on a man when he feared he would be robbed has been jailed.

Scott Frank, 31, produced the lock knife to ward off his would-be attacker after being chased in the street and fearing the man wanted to steal a gold chain he was wearing.

Teesside Crown Court was told Frank, of Penrith Street, Hartlepool, who had been on a two-day drinking binge, said to his assailant: “Come and get it if you want it, big boy.’”

The disturbance happened outside Hartlepool’s Park Inn, on Park Road, on February 23 last year, after both men had been inside.

The Park Inn in Park Road, Hartlepool.The Park Inn in Park Road, Hartlepool.
The Park Inn in Park Road, Hartlepool.

A number of customers also gathered outside including Shane Rhodes, 60, who tried to pull the man who had chased Frank away.

When police arrived Rhodes was also found in possession of a 3.5-inch lock knife he said he used for fishing.

As well as the knife Frank had during the incident, police found cocaine on him, said prosecutor Cainan Lonsdale.

Both defendants admitted possessing blades in public, and Frank also possession of the class A drug.

Stephen Constantine, mitigating for Frank, said: “He feared he was being set up to be the victim of a violent robbery.

"Thankfully, he went no further than showing this person the knife.”

Tabatha Buck, for Rhodes, of Grasmere Street, Hartlepool, said he acted out of concern for Frank and the knife was in his pocket.

Judge Tim Stead said it was clear “others played a part” in the incident.

But he said due to public concern around knife crime, only immediate prison could be justified.

Each defendant was jailed for eight months.

