A serial offender stole a computer from a Hartlepool bank soon after he was released from prison.

Lee Tobin, 46, walked off with the laptop worth around £500 from Virgin Money in York Road on June 6.

Teesside Crown Court heard he made off with it after he was left alone for a short while in an interview room.

Nigel Soppitt, prosecuting, said: “The manager somewhat courageously followed the defendant. He checked bins in the area to see if the computer had been discarded.

The Virgin Money bank in Hartlepool town centre.

"He tracked the defendant to the job centre nearby. Because of that the defendant is arrested.”

The court heard Tobin, who has been in court 21 times for 44 offences, had not long been released from prison.

He was bailed for the computer theft but went on to commit a series of shopliftings linked to drugs over five days in July.

Tobin, often with another thief, stole food worth hundreds of pounds, from a Spar shop, Morrisons and One Stop shop.

He pleaded guilty to five counts of shop theft and burglary of the Virgin Money bank.

Judge Nathan Adams said his lengthy record significantly aggravated the new offences.

Sentencing Tobin, he said: “You cannot have been long released from custody before you then decide to commit the offences for which you fall to be sentenced today.”

In mitigation it was said Tobin, of Melrose Street, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty and that he was motivated to reduce his substance misuse and break the cycle of offending and prison.

Judge Adams jailed him for 10 months.