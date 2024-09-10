Hartlepool sex offender jailed at Teesside Crown Court for flouting 'risk order'

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 10th Sep 2024, 10:28 BST

A sex offender has been locked up for breaching a court order aimed at monitoring his behaviour in the community.

Mark Robinson, 43, was made the subject of a Sexual Risk Order by the courts following previous convictions for possessing and distributing indecent images of children which saw him jailed.

His most recent sentence was one of four-and-a-half years of imprisonment in 2022.

But while out on licence, Robinson went on to breach the terms of the Sexual Risk Order.

Mark Robinson from Hartlepool has been jailed for breaching a Sexual Risk Order. (Photo: Cleveland Police)placeholder image
Mark Robinson from Hartlepool has been jailed for breaching a Sexual Risk Order. (Photo: Cleveland Police)

A standard risk review at his home in August this year revealed he had downloaded and deleted a number of apps on his Apple iphone including the dating site Tinder.

He had also downloaded and deleted a virtual private network (VPN), which uses encryption and hides the user’s browsing activity.

Robinson, of York Road, Hartlepool, pleaded guilty to two breaches of the Sexual Risk Order and was recalled to prison to serve the remainder of his last sentence.

Appearing at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, he was sentenced to a further two years’ prison for the breaches.

The judge, Recorder Richard Wright, told him: “The fact you have persistently failed to comply with such protective orders is a cause of significant concern to the court.

"If you continue to fail to comply you will simply keep going back to custody for longer and longer periods of time.”

Stephen Constantine, mitigating, said there were no indecent images or evidence of inappropriate messages found on Robinson’s phone and he admitted the offences.

