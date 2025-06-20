A rogue driver has been spared jailed after evading police in what became a 100mph chase.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rhys Robinson, 18, was caught speeding by Cleveland Police on November 11, 2024 after taking a concoction of drugs.

Robinson, of Huxley Walk, in Hartlepool, was heading towards Hartlepool at 4.40am in a grey Vaxhaull Passat, which he had bought just three weeks earlier, when he failed to stop for police.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Marcus Blakelock, prosecuting, told the court how the teen “sped off” along Dalton Back Lane at “speeds exceeding 90mph” before continuing along Wooler Road, Catcote Road and Brierton Lane at 100mph.

Danger driver Rhys Robinson led police on a 100mph chase along Hartlepool roads including Catcote Road.

Mr Blakelock said: “He finally stopped on Masefield Road and reversed backwards into a marked police vehicle.

"He was searched by officers and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. He also had no licence or insurance.”

Officers found cannabis in his car and “a bag of cocaine stuck to his back” when he was searched at the police station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robinson, who is a carer for his father, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having cocaine and cannabis in his possession when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

He also admitted to driving without a licence, insurance and while under the influence of THC, BZE and cocaine drugs.

Neil Taylor, defending, told the court how at the time Robinson was “a bit low”, “depressed” and had a number of “mental health problems going back to his childhood”.

Mr Taylor said Robinson had been waiting to receive mental health support but that the “system is slow”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He added: “There is a long waiting list which I think may have contributed to this.

"Taking drugs and doing this is out of character.

"He needs help.”

Robinson was given a custodial sentence of 24 weeks for dangerous driving and eight weeks for the drug offences, which was suspended in its entirety for 24 months.

He must also complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.

Robinson has also been disqualified from driving for 36 months and the drugs have been destroyed.

The court ordered him to pay £85 in court costs and a surcharge of £187.