Hartlepool teenage rogue driver led police on 100mph chase in 30mph areas
Rhys Robinson, 18, was caught speeding by Cleveland Police on November 11, 2024 after taking a concoction of drugs.
Robinson, of Huxley Walk, in Hartlepool, was heading towards Hartlepool at 4.40am in a grey Vaxhaull Passat, which he had bought just three weeks earlier, when he failed to stop for police.
Marcus Blakelock, prosecuting, told the court how the teen “sped off” along Dalton Back Lane at “speeds exceeding 90mph” before continuing along Wooler Road, Catcote Road and Brierton Lane at 100mph.
Mr Blakelock said: “He finally stopped on Masefield Road and reversed backwards into a marked police vehicle.
"He was searched by officers and tested positive for cannabis and cocaine. He also had no licence or insurance.”
Officers found cannabis in his car and “a bag of cocaine stuck to his back” when he was searched at the police station.
Robinson, who is a carer for his father, pleaded guilty to dangerous driving and having cocaine and cannabis in his possession when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court.
He also admitted to driving without a licence, insurance and while under the influence of THC, BZE and cocaine drugs.
Neil Taylor, defending, told the court how at the time Robinson was “a bit low”, “depressed” and had a number of “mental health problems going back to his childhood”.
Mr Taylor said Robinson had been waiting to receive mental health support but that the “system is slow”.
He added: “There is a long waiting list which I think may have contributed to this.
"Taking drugs and doing this is out of character.
"He needs help.”
Robinson was given a custodial sentence of 24 weeks for dangerous driving and eight weeks for the drug offences, which was suspended in its entirety for 24 months.
He must also complete 25 rehabilitation activity days and 200 hours of unpaid work.
Robinson has also been disqualified from driving for 36 months and the drugs have been destroyed.
The court ordered him to pay £85 in court costs and a surcharge of £187.