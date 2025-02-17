A teenager dealt with for child pornography found himself back in court again when more images were found on his phone.

Bailey Stainsby, 18, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to monitor his behaviour in 2022 after he admited three counts of possessing indecent images of children and having extreme pornography.

Last July he was given six months youth detention for breaching the order.

But a further analysis of his mobile phone revealed three further indecent images of children depicting girls aged around 14.

Indecent photographs of teenage girls were found on Bailey Stainsby's mobile phone.

Stainsby also admitted another breach of the order by deleting inappropriate internet searches the day before he was arrested.

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, sitting at Teesside Crown Court, said he had “developed an obsession” with such images but was told he has been engaging well with youth justice workers.

One described him as “a completely different person”.

Stainsby, of Herbert Walk, Hartlepool, was given a two-year community order and 170 hours of community work.