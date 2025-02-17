Hartlepool teenager sentenced at Teesside Crown Court for child pornography offences

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 17th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST
Updated 17th Feb 2025, 16:17 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A teenager dealt with for child pornography found himself back in court again when more images were found on his phone.

Bailey Stainsby, 18, was made the subject of a Sexual Harm Prevention Order to monitor his behaviour in 2022 after he admited three counts of possessing indecent images of children and having extreme pornography.

Last July he was given six months youth detention for breaching the order.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But a further analysis of his mobile phone revealed three further indecent images of children depicting girls aged around 14.

Indecent photographs of teenage girls were found on Bailey Stainsby's mobile phone.Indecent photographs of teenage girls were found on Bailey Stainsby's mobile phone.
Indecent photographs of teenage girls were found on Bailey Stainsby's mobile phone.

Stainsby also admitted another breach of the order by deleting inappropriate internet searches the day before he was arrested.

Read More
Hartlepool man denies allegedly soliciting the sexual services of a prostitute

Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, sitting at Teesside Crown Court, said he had “developed an obsession” with such images but was told he has been engaging well with youth justice workers.

One described him as “a completely different person”.

Stainsby, of Herbert Walk, Hartlepool, was given a two-year community order and 170 hours of community work.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice