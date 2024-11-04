A trusted friend stole sentimental jewellery belonging to a woman while the victim was away on holiday.

Julie Wallace, 59, burgled the woman’s home after her friend left her the key to look after her cat while she was away.

Gambler Wallace helped herself to money and treasured jewellery which she pawned to feed her addiction.

Teesside Crown Court heard that after the victim returned from holiday in July 2022 she found a money box had been emptied.

Items of jewellery, including her late husband’s wedding ring and eternity rings, were also gone.

Jonathan Gittens, prosecuting, said: “She was unsure of the value, but the items had significant sentimental value with the jewellery either belonging to him or gifts from him to her over a period of 50 years.”

The victim challenged Wallace who admitted stealing and pawning the jewellery.

Police were later able to recover the items from a pawn shop in Hartlepool and returned them.

In a statement, she said: “I honestly believed that she was my friend and was looking out for me.

“I was left feeling so stupid to have trusted her. I can’t help feeling she tricked me.”

Wallace, of Southgate, Hartlepool, admitted burglary.

Tom Bennett, mitigating, said she had developed a significant gambling addiction at the time.

“She is deeply ashamed of her behaviour,” said Mr Bennett.

Wallace was sentenced to nine months’ imprisonment, which was suspended for 12 months.

The judge, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi, said: “This was a particularly mean offence. You should be ashamed because this was a friend.”

She was also ordered to pay the victim £500 compensation and complete 25 rehabilitation activity days.