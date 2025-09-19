A woman on £1,000 benefits a month shoplifted thousands of pounds of goods from Hartlepool convenience shops to feed her drug habit.

Toni Osbourne, 38, regularly helped herself to high value items from Spar and Sainsbury’s stores to sell on the black market even after being barred.

A judge said she shoplifted “on an industrial scale” with CCTV showing her swiping armfuls of products from the shelves into carrier bags.

Osbourne pleaded guilty to 17 counts of shoplifting from Spar and Sainsbury’s between July and August.

Sainsbury's was a regular target for Toni Osbourne.

Teesside Crown Court heard the value of the goods totalled over £2,108, none of which were recovered.

Prosecutor Rhys Williams said: “On all but one occasion she has taken her own bag for life going prepared to steal from each of these stores.”

Osbourne stole “large quantities” of laundry, detergent and other products and continued to enter the stores despite being barred.

On some occasions Osbourne, who was well known to shop staff, was challenged.

The judge, Recorder Simon Jackson, said: “She is shoplifting on an industrial scale. One sees videos where armfuls of products are just swiped into carrier bags.”

That was in spite of the fact she is single, with no dependents and was receiving £1,000 a month in benefits.

Osbourne carried on shoplifting just weeks after she was given a community order for 21 similar offences totalling £1,400 in value.

In mitigation, the court heard her “very bad” record was linked to her drug use, which she is starting to address, and was told she has now come out of a bad relationship.

She told the judge: “I need help in the community getting into a routine.”

Recorder Jackson said Osbourne’s case was “tragic” but added: “Society needs to be protected.”

He said the best way to do that was for her to be rehabilitated and passed a 24-month prison sentence, which was suspended for 24 months.

“I take the view that this is your last chance,” said Recorder Jackson.

Osbourne, of no fixed address, was also given 30 rehabilitation requirement days, 12-month drug rehabilitation and 250 hours of unpaid work.

The judge made an exclusion order preventing her from entering the stores and she was ordered to repay the value of stolen goods in compensation.