A man has been fined and ordered to pay compensation after lashing out at paramedics and a security guard when concerns were raised for his wellbeing.

Ambulance workers found Darren Jack slumped over the wheel of his car after they were called to the Anchor Retail Park car park, in Hartlepool, on June 17 this year.

But Teesside Magistrates’ Court heard he was aggressive and abusive to a paramedic and retail park security guard, leading to him being taken into custody.

Michael Embleton, prosecuting, said: “His pupils were extremely small raising concerns. When he does come round he starts to be aggressive towards them.

Anchor Retail Park, Hartlepool.

“There’s no specific acts of violence but he is aggressive, shouting in front of members of the public and it’s said he threatened to stab them with dirty needles.”

Jack, 36, of Wordsworth Avenue, Hartlepool, pushed the retail park security guard and was verbally abusive.

He continued being aggressive to police when taken into custody.

Jack pleaded guilty to assaulting an emergency worker, common assault, criminal damage by urinating on a floor in the police station and using threatening, abusive words or behaviour.

David Smith, mitigating, said Jack was effectively homeless at the time after a relationship break-up and was struggling with his mental health.

Mr Smith said: “He was heavily intoxicated and was saying whatever caused the most distress.”

Mr Smith added: “He felt they had over-reacted and he shouldn’t have been arrested.

"In hindsight, he understands the rationale behind that and he understands his behaviour has been entirely unacceptable.”

Magistrates fined him £100 and ordered him to pay £50 compensation each to the security worker and Cleveland Police.