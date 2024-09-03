Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two yobs who were part of a mob that attacked police during the disgraceful Hartlepool disorder have been jailed.

James Elliot, 41, and 28-year-old Dylan Wiley appeared in the dock together as they were sentenced at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday afternoon.

Both were present in Murray Street, Hartlepool, on the evening of Wednesday, July 31, when police came under attack from a violent mob of men, women and youths.

Both Elliott and Wiley were captured on film near the front of the mob being aggressive towards a line of riot police.

Dylan Wiley attacking police with a piece of wood (main image and top) was jailed alongside James Elliott (bottom) over their part in the Hartlepool disorder.

The court heard that Wiley threw items at officers, including pieces of wood, and goaded officers.

Elliott, who was intoxicated, was caught on video among the crowd, jeering at police and encouraging others to commit acts of violence, said prosecutor Rachel Masters.

The court has heard how a mob of around 200 people descended on Murray Street after people were encouraged to join a “protest” at the Victory Square war memorial earlier that evening.

But it was said Elliott and Wiley held no ideological or racist motives for their involvement in the disorder.

Judge Francis Laird told Elliott, of Raby Road, Hartlepool: “You found the event exciting and you mindlessly got involved.”

In mitigation, it was said Elliott was alcohol dependant and he didn’t throw anything.

For Wiley, of St Catherines Court, Hartlepool, it was said he has struggled with drug addiction, had suffered significant bereavements and was remorseful.

Judge Laird said: “For this scale of offending, only custodial sentences can be justified.”

Elliott was jailed for 18 months and Wiley received two years after both admitted violent disorder.