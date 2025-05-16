A yob with a history of domestic violence has been warned to change his ways or go to prison.

Ian Nicholson, 38, narrowly avoided jail when he appeared at Teesside Crown Court for twice assaulting his ex-partner and stealing her mobile phone.

The court heard it arose out of an incident when Nicholson turned up at the woman’s home in the early hours of February 24 after she had returned from a night out.

She tried to walk away from him down Middleton Road, Hartlepool, but he followed her.

Shaun Dryden, prosecuting, said: “She found herself on the floor. The defendant was on top of her and her phone was effectively grabbed from her hand.”

The woman was left distressed and covered in mud. She hid in some bushes until Nicholson left the area.

The following afternoon, he turned up at her house again when he spat at her and pushed her.

Nicholson pleaded guilty to two counts of common assault and theft of the phone.

Mr Dryden said he has a record of previous violence towards women in domestic situations.

Tabatha Buck said in mitigation that Nicholson was trying to reclaim some property from the victim before adding: “There’s no justification.”

She added he recently acknowledged he has mental health issues as a result of “childhood trauma”.

But Recorder Peter Makepeace said his job was to protect Nicholson’s victims.

Recorder Makepeace told him: “You are leaving a trail of women behind you who are suffering from your violence and it has to stop.”

Nicholson, of Ian Grove, Hartlepool, was given an 18-month community order with rehabilitation and 200 hours of unpaid work.