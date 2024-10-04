Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A man who set fire to a flat and attacked five police officers has been handed a lengthy jail sentence.

Mohammed Hussain barricaded himself in the property in Elwick Road, Hartlepool, during a stand-off that lasted 16 hours.

He threw furniture at police, attacked one officer with a baseball bat, brandished a knife and squirted lighter fluid at officers.

Police negotiators were called in and at one point Hussain, 34, climbed onto the roof and threw tiles at the emergency services.

Mohammed Hussain (inset) barricaded himself in a property on Elwick Road during a 16 hour stand off with police in March.

Teesside Crown Court heard the incident on March 19 this year lasted from 9am until around 1.20am in the morning.

Two officers had gone to the property where Hussain lived on the third floor that morning to arrest him over alleged threats to stab another man.

Paul Newcombe, prosecuting, said he became violent, aggressive and abusive, telling the officers he hated the police.

He poured lighter fluid over the officers and on the carpet which he tried to set light to.

Emergency services in attendance at the stand off in Elwick Road in March. Picture by FRANK REID

When back-up arrived, Hussain threw a vacuum cleaner, radiator and chest of drawers down the stairs.

He set several small fires and hit a policeman five or six times with a baseball bat. Fortunately, he was wearing a protective helmet.

Hussain also threatened to set fire to himself and played loud music to drown out attempts to negotiate with him.

Mr Newcombe, said: “The stand-off lasted over 12 hours with officers from different shifts having to attend.”

Hussain was finally arrested around 1.20am after being tasered.

He pleaded guilty to reckless arson and five assaults on emergency workers.

Passing an extended prison sentence, the judge described it as “disgusting and very troubling behaviour”.

Jamie Adams, defending, said Hussain had an “entrenched” alcohol and drug addiction linked to issues from his childhood and the loss of one of his own children.

A report by the probation service said he “very much regrets” his actions and he wished to apologise to the officers concerned.

But Judge Chris Smith said he was satisfied Hussain currently presents a risk to the public of committing further offences.

"This is a very troubling case,” he said. “It ought to have been a perfectly routine piece of policing.”

Hussain was jailed for four years and nine months.