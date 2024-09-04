Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man is due in court after being charged by detectives with a string of offences which occurred across Hartlepool town centre and the Marina area.

Hartlepool CID have charged the 41-year-old man with sexual assault, attempted theft from a person, commercial burglary, and three counts of criminal damage, which all reportedly happened on Tuesday, September 3.

The suspect was remanded in custody by police and is due to appear before Teesside Magistrates’ Court in Middlesbrough on Wednesday morning (September 4).