Man found in Hartlepool road with large kitchen knife after downing 16 cans

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 27th Oct 2024, 04:45 BST
A man was caught with a large kitchen knife in the street after drinking 16 cans of alcohol.

Barry Wright was apprehended with the blade, around 10 inches long, in Rydal Street, where he lives, in September after a concerned member of the public dialled 999.

Teesside Crown Court heard it was the second time he had been in trouble for carrying a blade, meaning he faced an automatic six-month prison sentence.

But the judge agreed to take the “exceptional” step and spare him jail when he was dealt with on Monday, October 20.

Barry Wright had a large kitchen knife in Rydal Street. Picture by Frank ReidBarry Wright had a large kitchen knife in Rydal Street. Picture by Frank Reid
It was said that Wright, 43, who admitted having a bladed article in public, had been drinking most of the day and forgot to take medication for his mental health.

Prosecutor Elisha Marsay said when police attended he was holding the kitchen knife but dropped it upon seeing the officers.

Asked why he had it, he said: “I’m sick of being robbed.”

Eleanor Bohill, mitigating, said: “He believed he was being targeted following a spate of burglaries which led to him feeling unsafe and a need to protect himself and his property.

"Come to it, he would never have used the knife but felt safer knowing it was there.”

Judge Richard Bennett said he was prepared to take an “exceptional” course in Wright’s case as he has caring responsibilities for his partner and daughter and there was a realistic chance he can be rehabilitated.

Judge Bennett said: “I’m satisfied this was a blip”.

Wright was given eight months’ imprisonment suspended for two years, rehabilitation days, and 90 days’ alcohol abstinence monitoring.

