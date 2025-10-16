A runner was tragically killed when he was struck by a car as he tried to cross a busy road.

Harrison Harvey, 25, from Hartlepool, was on a run on the A179 road at around 4pm on February 9 this year when he was hit by a BMW and sadly died at the scene.

An inquest at Middlesbrough Town Hall on Thursday heard Harrison, a graphic designer, had stepped into the path of the oncoming vehicle which he did not see in a tragic misjudgement while trying to cross the road.

The BMW driver, Gazment Doci, 27, a failed asylum seeker from Albania, was sentenced to 10 months in prison three days later after he admitted illegally entering the United Kingdom and driving without a valid licence or insurance.

Harrison Harvey, 25, as tragically killed while running on the A179 near Hart in February.

But the inquest heard the collision was unavoidable and no charges relating to it were brought.

A statement by witness Joanne Herring, who was also driving on the road, described seeing a male coming from the nearside.

Paul Appleton, assistant coroner for Teesside and Hartlepool, said: "The male then ran out in front of the vehicle that was ahead of Miss Herring’s vehicle, narrowly missing being hit.

"However, he was then hit by a vehicle travelling in the next lane.”

Flowers in memory of Harrison Harvey following his death on the A179 in February 2025.

Doci, of Riversdale Terrace, Sunderland, told police that Harrison, of Naisberry Park, Hartlepool, had run out in front of him and he had been unable to avoid the collision.

He passed a roadside drug and alcohol test and eye test but was found to have no driving licence or insurance.

Witnesses confirmed Doci did not appear to be speeding.

A forensic collision investigator said it was likely Doci’s view of Harrison was obstructed by the vehicle in the other lane.

Gazment Doci was jailed for 10 months for entering the country illegally after he was arrested following a fatal crash on the A179 in February.

Mr Appleton added: “Even if he had seen Harrison enter into the road he wouldn’t have been able to react prior to the impact and the collision couldn’t have been avoided.”

He concluded that Harrison died in a road traffic collision due to the multiple injuries he sustained.

Mr Appleton expressed his sincere condolences to Harrison’s father and sister, who attended the hearing.

In a statement released shortly after his death, Harrison’s family described him as “a beloved son, brother, and friend to many” with “the brightest future” ahead of him.