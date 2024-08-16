Watch more of our videos on Shots!

North East rail operator Northern says it “welcomes” a court ruling which means scores of passengers prosecuted for fare evasion are set to have their convictions thrown out.

Seven train UK companies including Northern Rail could face paying out millions of pounds to people who they privately prosecuted for travelling without a ticket under the controversial single justice procedure (SJP), despite not being allowed.

Alleged fare dodging cases were fast tracked under SJP which allowed magistrates to decide them and other minor offences, such as using a television without a licence, without defendants going to court.

It follows a ruling at Westminster Magistrates Court on Thursday when Chief Magistrate Paul Goldspring said six test cases should be declared “void”.

Northern rail services between Middlesbrough, Darlington and Newcastle call at Hartlepool train station.

He said: “Parliament did not envisage these offences being prosecuted through the SJP.

“They should never have been brought through that process.”

Tens of thousands of passengers prosecuted under the system are now in line for a refund.

A spokesperson for Northern said: "We welcome the judgement of the Chief Magistrate in court. We would like to apologise again for the errors that have occurred.

“We will now work with the court to implement today’s findings. We are unable to respond to individual enquiries in the meantime.

“Northern remains committed to ensuring that all our customers are treated fairly, which means ensuring all passengers who board our trains have a valid ticket.”

A number of Hartlepool people have been convicted in their absence in recent years of travelling on local Northern services without valid tickets.

They often received fines and court surcharges amounting to hundreds of pounds.