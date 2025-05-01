Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A trusted primary school finance manager stole more than £32,000 from school funds to splurge on luxuries.

Greedy Andrew Barber, 38, from Hartlepool, abused his position at Whitehouse Primary School, in Stockton, where he had worked for 10 years.

Over four years, the married dad of five used money from the school’s budget that he was in charge of on laptop computers, Apple watches, airpods, clothes and toys for himself.

Teesside Crown Court heard his actions have had a “devastating” impact on the school including two staff redundancies which could have been avoided.

Andrew Barber, from Hartlepol, was jailed for a year.

Prosecutor Saba Shan described how Barber’s fraud came to light in February 2023 when a staff member immediately under him noticed a number of suspicious transactions on the school’s bank account.

Despite being a cashless school, Barber had used the school’s bank cards to make 11 ATM withdrawals, including during school holidays.

School leaders also discovered he had used the school’s bank account to order thousands of pounds of goods from Amazon, Curry’s, Argos and WH Smith.

One one occasion he also transferred £2,000 from the school’s bank account to his own personal one.

The court also heard money from school charity days and collections, estimated to run into hundreds, were never received by the intended charities.

Many of the items Barber bought were found in his home when police arrested him.

He initially denied any dishonesty, putting his actions down to “mistakes” before later pleading guilty to fraud.

The total loss to the school was £32,526.

Headteacher Jane Eyre said it had a significant impact on “already limited resources”.

Extra-curricular support programmes had to be cancelled and Ms Eyre added: “Due to his fraudulent activities the school is still unable to manage or set school budgets as effectively as it should.”

Martin Scarborough, mitigating for Barber, of Kesteven Road, Hartlepool, said the death of his father may have been the catalyst for the offending.

Sentencing Barber to 12 months in prison, Recorder Aisha Wadoodi said: “If it hadn’t been for the person who worked below you spotting this, I’m satisfied that you would have carried on.

"This does seem to be simply greed. The impact on the school has been devastating.”

Investigating officer, PC Jordan Atkinson from Cleveland Police said: “The money he stole from the school could have been used to benefit the children but Barber selfishly decided to steal the money to benefit himself and he deserves the sentence he has been given today.”

Ms Eyre added: “We’re pleased that Mr Barber has been sentenced to 12 months in prison today and his fraudulent activity has been held to account by the court.

“While these crimes have shocked us and had an impact on the school, we’re thankful that the dedication and ongoing commitment of the staff has ensured that our pupils have not been affected and throughout this period continued to enjoy a quality education in a nurturing and supportive environment.”