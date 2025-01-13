Prolific Hartlepool thief stole from Matalan, Spar and burgled home while victim slept
Michael Russell, 37, sneaked inside a man’s home in Christopher Street, Hartlepool, at night while the victim was asleep and made off in his car after taking the keys.
When police went to arrest him he resisted and made “a solid attempt” to headbutt an officer.
Several months earlier, Russell committed two brazen shop thefts when he and an accomplice stole £74 of Easter eggs from the Spar shop on Oxford Road on March 24.
The same day, he made off with £100 worth of t-shirts from Matalan on Anchor Retail Park.
Prosecutor Matthew Hopkins told Teesside Crown Court on January 9 how Russell grabbed them from a rack after being recognised by the duty manager and told to leave.
During a scuffle, her hand got caught in the automatic doors.
Russell went on to commit the burglary on July 16 after the householder had locked up and gone to be at 10pm.
Mr Hopkins said: “He woke up at 4am to find his Vauhall Zafira car gone and his house keys, car keys, mobile phone and alcohol missing from his living room.
"He provided CCTV which showed a man entering the house, it’s believed, through a window.
"Shortly after he reappears and drives away in the car using the keys that he stole from inside the house.”
Russell, who has 22 previous convictions on his record, was recognised from the footage, and traced by tracking software on the victim’s stolen phone.
In an impact statement, the burglary victim told how he was looking to move as a result.
"I sleep downstairs on my couch now because I’m frightened to go upstairs to bed in case anyone enters my house,” he said.
Russell, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, admitted burglary, assault of an emergency worker, two shop thefts and battery.
Martin Scarborough, mitigating, said there had been issues with drugs but Russell was now working with a number of agencies and there were “green shoots” for rehabilitation.
But Judge Tom Mitchell said there was still work to do and the combination of crimes meant prison could not be avoided.
Russell was jailed for a total of 25 months.