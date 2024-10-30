Rogue roofer must pay County Durham family more than £3,500 in compensation

By Madeleine Raine
Published 30th Oct 2024, 11:38 BST
A rogue roofer has been ordered to repay over £3,500 for failing to complete work on a family home.

Durham County Council’s trading standards team took legal action against Christopher Wase, of Castle Gardens, in Paisley, Glasgow, after failing to carry out roofing work at two properties in County Durham.

The council was approached by a family in Blackhall Colliery after Wase quoted £3,800 to carry out repair works to their roof.

The family paid a £500 deposit and Wase and four other men started work at the property.

A rogue roofer has been ordered to repay over £3,500 for failing to complete work on the roof of a property in Blackhall Colliery.
A rogue roofer has been ordered to repay over £3,500 for failing to complete work on the roof of a property in Blackhall Colliery.

He requested another £3,485 for materials needed, then left the property and did not return.

Wase, 38, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching trading regulations and unfair trading and was ordered to pay £3,580 in compensation to the family in Blackhall Colliery.

He was also given 240 hours of unpaid work to be completed within 12 months.

Peterlee Magistrates Court heard how Wase still owed £2,406.62 he was ordered to pay by the county court over unfinished roof work at another family home in Coulby Newham.

Christopher Wase, of CW Roofing Services, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching trading regulations and unfair trading and was ordered to pay £3,580 in compensation to the family in Blackhall Colliery.
Christopher Wase, of CW Roofing Services, pleaded guilty to two counts of breaching trading regulations and unfair trading and was ordered to pay £3,580 in compensation to the family in Blackhall Colliery.

Gary Carr, Durham County Council’s strategic regulation manager, said: “Rogue trading causes significant stress and disruption to residents who, in good faith, have trusted someone to come into their home and carry out work.

"Mr Wase broke this trust with two families and, as a result, faced serious legal consequences.

“We take reports of rogue trading very seriously and will investigate criminal allegations where it is suspected a trader has broken the law.”

Anyone with concerns about tradespeople can contact the Consumer Helpline on 0808 2231133.

