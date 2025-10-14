Six people from Hartlepool have appeared in court after they were accused of being part of a large-scale cocaine dealing ring.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

All defendants attended Teesside Magistrates’ Court last week for the first time in connection with the case after being charged in the summer.

Daniel Draper, 38, of Carrick Street, Hartlepool faces one allegation of conspiring with others to supply the class A drug between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He is also accused of acquiring, using or possession of criminal property, namely £36,760 in cash, with 37-year-old Amanda Cole, of Carrick Street, Hartlepool, between the same dates.

Teesside Magistrates Court, Middlesbrough. Picture by FRANK REID

Andrew Cole, 33, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, is charged with seven counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others from August 31, 2020, to February 2, 2021.

Andrew Cole senior, 61, of Alliance Street, Hartlepool, faces two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others, also from August 31, 2020, to February 2, 2021, plus one allegation of acquiring £5,000 in criminal property between September 1, 2020 and September 22, 2021.

Jean Cole, 57, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, faces two allegations of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jonathan Hird, 33, of Littlebeck Way, Hartlepool, has been charged with two counts of the same offence between the same dates.

In addition to the criminal property charge, Amanda Cole faces one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others, also between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.

All defendants were granted unconditional bail to appear before Teesside Crown Court in early November.