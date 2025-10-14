Six men and women from Hartlepool in court accused of large-scale cocaine plot
All defendants attended Teesside Magistrates’ Court last week for the first time in connection with the case after being charged in the summer.
Daniel Draper, 38, of Carrick Street, Hartlepool faces one allegation of conspiring with others to supply the class A drug between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.
He is also accused of acquiring, using or possession of criminal property, namely £36,760 in cash, with 37-year-old Amanda Cole, of Carrick Street, Hartlepool, between the same dates.
Andrew Cole, 33, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, is charged with seven counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others from August 31, 2020, to February 2, 2021.
Andrew Cole senior, 61, of Alliance Street, Hartlepool, faces two counts of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others, also from August 31, 2020, to February 2, 2021, plus one allegation of acquiring £5,000 in criminal property between September 1, 2020 and September 22, 2021.
Jean Cole, 57, of Bruntoft Avenue, Hartlepool, faces two allegations of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.
Jonathan Hird, 33, of Littlebeck Way, Hartlepool, has been charged with two counts of the same offence between the same dates.
In addition to the criminal property charge, Amanda Cole faces one count of conspiracy to supply cocaine with others, also between August 31, 2020, and February 20, 2021.
All defendants were granted unconditional bail to appear before Teesside Crown Court in early November.