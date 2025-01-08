Teenagers plead guilty to arson following fire at Hartlepool's landmark Wesley building

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Three male teenagers have pleaded guilty to causing the fire that engulfed a landmark Hartlepool building more than a year ago.

Two Hartlepool youths, both aged 15, and a 16 year old, who lives outside town, pleaded guilty to arson when they appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court.

Fire crews from across the region attended the incident in Wesley Square on November 7, 2023, where they battled for more than nine hours to stop the blaze at the former chapel and nightclub.

Damage was largely restricted to a modern annexe last used as a gym in 2004.

Firefighters tackle the Wesley blaze in November 2023.

Six teenagers were soon arrested in connection with the subsequent investigation before Cleveland Police revealed at the end of last year that three had been charged.

They have pleaded guilty at their first appearance at court.

Speaking on behalf of one of the defendants, who cannot be identified because of their ages, Daniel Peacock said: “They were messing about, trespassing in this building which had a lot of scaffolding up.

"From my recollection, it was quite vacant at the time.

"It was a cigarette they were smoking, underage, which was getting passed about.

"One of the kids had then thrown the cigarette and the whole building was on fire.”

The court heard how £201,030 worth of damage was made to the Victorian building, which is being redeveloped by Jomast into a hotel, as a result of the blaze.

Ian Martin, prosecuting, said: “We have three young people trespassing, smoking, playing with fire – alas with no intent to cause damage – but that fire happened and the listed building was destroyed, both with financial and cultural costs.”

The future of the £3.8m project to transform the derelict premises into a 36-bed boutique hotel, complete with bar, restaurant and commercial units, was initially placed in doubt.

But the development, which is being delivered by Jomast in partnership with Hartlepool Town Deal Board and Hartlepool Borough Council, was quickly back on track and is expected to be completed by the end of 2025.

All three teenagers have been released on bail until their next appearance in court on Wednesday, February 12, when they are expected to be sentenced.