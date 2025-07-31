Two teenagers who ran amok through a Hartlepool secondary school prompting it to be locked down have been sentenced at court.

The 15-year-old girl and 14-year-old boy lashed out attacking multiple teachers and members of staff who tried to stop them as they went on a rampage through the corridors of Manor Community Academy.

Appearing at Teesside Youth Court on Wednesday, July 30, the girl pleaded guilty to seven charges of assault by beating and criminal damage over the destruction of a school plaque.

The boy admitted three counts of assault by beating. And they both pleaded guilty to joint charge of assault causing actual bodily harm to a female teacher.

Police on the scene after being called to the incident at Manor Community Academy in April. Picture by FRANK REID

Police attended the school at around 11.30am on Thursday, April 3, after being called by staff.

Prosecutor Paul Doney described: “Police arrived and were informed [the girl and boy] had attended the school and forced their way through a fire exit.

"They began running around the school trying to break into classrooms and were both said to have assaulted multiple staff members.

"Staff placed the school into lockdown while trying to get the situation under control.”

The “disgraceful” incident was captured on the school’s CCTV.

The court heard heard the girl tried to punch a senior staff member and the boy shouted “I’m going to ****ing hit you.”

They slapped another member of staff in the face, hit a man across the nose and caused a woman’s wrist to get jammed in a door, requiring hospital treatment.

When another tried to restrain the girl, the boy jumped on his back and punched him multiple times and the girl joined in.

Eventually, staff were able to restrain them until the police arrived and arrested them.

When asked by the chair of the bench, Pamela Ross, what they thought they were doing, the girl said: “We were just bored so we ran in and started letting the teachers chase us.”

Martin Scarborough, acting for both children, said: “They both know their behaviour was unacceptable on that morning.”

Magistrates gave them both a 10-month referral order where they sign a contract that will include activities designed to stop them offending again.

The girl was ordered to pay £275 in compensation to the victims and the boy £200.