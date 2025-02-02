Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A woman has been warned she may be jailed for a series of crimes including an attack on a female and carrying an axe.

Demi Belcher pleaded guilty to four offences when she appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

They included unlawful wounding of a female and having an article with a blade or point in public, namely an axe in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.

Belcher, 31, also admitted damaging the female victim’s Audi A1 car and stealing a pair of trainers from a male.

Teesside Crown Court.

She had previously denied all of the offences, which happened on May 22, 2023.

The court heard a co-accused has also pleaded guilty to damaging the car.

Recorder David Brooke ordered a probation report for Belcher who is due to be sentenced in March.

He warned her: “You must understand it’s a no promises situation. Just because I’m adjourning for a pre-sentence report, all options are going to be open for the court.”

Belcher, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was bailed.