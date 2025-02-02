Teesside Crown Court judge gives Hartlepool woman jail warning for crimes including having axe in public
Demi Belcher pleaded guilty to four offences when she appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
They included unlawful wounding of a female and having an article with a blade or point in public, namely an axe in Wynyard Road, Hartlepool.
Belcher, 31, also admitted damaging the female victim’s Audi A1 car and stealing a pair of trainers from a male.
She had previously denied all of the offences, which happened on May 22, 2023.
The court heard a co-accused has also pleaded guilty to damaging the car.
Recorder David Brooke ordered a probation report for Belcher who is due to be sentenced in March.
He warned her: “You must understand it’s a no promises situation. Just because I’m adjourning for a pre-sentence report, all options are going to be open for the court.”
Belcher, of Worcester Gardens, Hartlepool, was bailed.