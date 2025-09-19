Trial date set for Louise Cameron accused of murdering an eight-year-old child in Billingham
Louise Cameron, 40, of Marsh House Avenue, Billingham, was charged by police earlier this week following the death of the child at an address in Marsh House Avenue on Monday, September 15.
Cameron made her first appearance at Teesside Crown Court on Friday morning via videolink to Low Newton Prison where she is being held on remand.
She was not asked to enter a plea during the brief preliminary hearing when the Recorder of Middlesbrough, Judge Francis Laird, made various timetable directions for the prosecution and defence barristers.
However, a trial date of February 23 next year has been earmarked.
Cameron is due in court again in November for a plea hearing.
Judge Laird said to her: “You will next be in court on 6 November of this year. In the meantime you will be remanded in custody.”
The child’s identity has yet to be publicly disclosed.