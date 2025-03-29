Police are appealing for information following two alleged robberies in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool. One reportedly happened outside Mill House Leisure Centre, on Raby Road, and one reportedly outside Quick Shop, also on Raby Road.

Police are appealing for information following two alleged robberies in the Dyke House area of Hartlepool.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Friday, March 28, at 6pm, officers were called to a report of an attempted robbery on Raby Road, in Hartlepool.

It was reported that a man approached a woman with a knife outside of Mill House Leisure Centre, threatened her and asked her for money.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A member of the public is said to have interfered and the man made off from the scene.

Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and the surrounding area and witnessed another attempted robbery at 5.55pm outside Quick Shop, also on Raby Road.

According to police, a man approached two women and threatened them with a knife.

Officers are appealing for the two women to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “It is believed the same man is responsible for both incidents.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the incidents and remains in custody.

“Anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identities of the two women outside of Quick Shop is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 054164.”