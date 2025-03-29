Two robberies reportedly happen within minutes of each other on Hartlepool’s Raby Road
On Friday, March 28, at 6pm, officers were called to a report of an attempted robbery on Raby Road, in Hartlepool.
It was reported that a man approached a woman with a knife outside of Mill House Leisure Centre, threatened her and asked her for money.
A member of the public is said to have interfered and the man made off from the scene.
Officers reviewed CCTV footage of the incident and the surrounding area and witnessed another attempted robbery at 5.55pm outside Quick Shop, also on Raby Road.
According to police, a man approached two women and threatened them with a knife.
Officers are appealing for the two women to come forward as they may be able to assist with enquiries.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “It is believed the same man is responsible for both incidents.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested last night in connection with the incidents and remains in custody.
“Anyone with information regarding the incidents or the identities of the two women outside of Quick Shop is asked to contact Cleveland Police on 101 quoting 054164.”