Wingate man facing Hartlepool rape allegation is remanded in custody by Teesside Crown Court

By Mark Payne

Hartlepool Specialist Reporter

Published 7th Mar 2025, 15:34 BST

Click here for more of our videos 
on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

A man accused of raping a teenage girl in Hartlepool faces a similar second accusation.

Stephen Scollard, who is 41, appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody in connection with the alleged Hartlepool offence.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and also denied possessing and supplying the class C drug Tamazepam.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The court heard that Scollard, of Taylor Grove, in Wingate, also denies another rape allegation, also against a teenage girl, in a case currently listed at Durham Crown Court.

Stephen Scollard appeared at Teesside Crown Court.Stephen Scollard appeared at Teesside Crown Court.
Stephen Scollard appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

More news: Double jeopardy murderer Billy Dunlop should be moved to open prison says Parole Board

A further hearing will take place at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 17, when the prosecution may apply to try both cases at the same time.

The identity of the alleged victims cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

Recorder Abdul Iqbal remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

Scollard previously appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after being charged by police with the alleged Hartlepool offences in February.

News you can trust since 1877
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice