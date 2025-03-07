A man accused of raping a teenage girl in Hartlepool faces a similar second accusation.

Stephen Scollard, who is 41, appeared at Teesside Crown Court in custody in connection with the alleged Hartlepool offence.

He pleaded not guilty to one count of rape and also denied possessing and supplying the class C drug Tamazepam.

The court heard that Scollard, of Taylor Grove, in Wingate, also denies another rape allegation, also against a teenage girl, in a case currently listed at Durham Crown Court.

Stephen Scollard appeared at Teesside Crown Court.

A further hearing will take place at Teesside Crown Court on Monday, March 17, when the prosecution may apply to try both cases at the same time.

The identity of the alleged victims cannot be disclosed for legal reasons.

Recorder Abdul Iqbal remanded the defendant in custody until the next hearing.

Scollard previously appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court after being charged by police with the alleged Hartlepool offences in February.