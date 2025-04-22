Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two women have pleaded guilty to hindering a murder investigation by failing to give police information about a suspect’s identity.

Janette Dowson, 57, and Lisa Lithgo, 38, each admitted doing an act intending to pervert the course of public justice when they appeared at Teesside Crown Court on Tuesday.

The offence dates back to 22 May in 2023 and relates to a murder investigation launched by police following the death of 24-year-old Keiran Wood, 24, from Horden.

The charge states that Dowson and Lithgo failed to provide the police with known details of a suspect knowing that an investigation had started.

A house in Spurn Walk was cordoned off by police following the death of 24-year-old Keiran Wood in May 2023. Picture by FRANK REID

Mr Wood died following what detectives described at the time as “a violent altercation” in Spurn Walk, Hartlepool.

Police arrested a man in connection with the death at the time but he later died before any charges were brought.

The investigation is now closed.

Dowson, of Grange Road, and Lithgo, of Holt Street, both Hartlepool, were granted bail and will be sentenced in June.