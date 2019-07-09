Crews called to reports of fire near Hartlepool shops
Firefighters are on the scene at a row of Hartlepool shops amid reports of a blaze.
By Debra Fox
Tuesday, 09 July, 2019, 13:11
Two fire engines were spotted at St Patrick Shops, on Owton Manor Lane, at around 12.45pm on Tuesday, July 9.
The Mail understands that the road is closed off as crews continue to deal with the incident, according to a witness who was in the area.
The road is taped off near to Gill’s Fast Food, Paddy’s Pets and Candy Shake and Cake.
More follows.