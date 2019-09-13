Crews tackle Billingham garage fire
Firefighters have tackled a blaze in a street in Billingham.
By Kevin Clark
Friday, 13th September 2019, 20:14 pm
Updated 17 minutes ago
Two crews, one from Billingham and one from Stockton, were called to Belmont Avenue, in the Wolviston Court area of the town, shortly before 4.30pm this afternoon, to a report of a garage on fire.
They used one hose jet and one team with breathing apparatus to tackle the fire.
The garage suffered significant damage from fire, heat and smoke.
No-one was hurt in the incident.