11 of the toughest sentences handed out to East Durham criminals in 2024

Unless otherwise stated, the following East Durham defendants were jailed during 2024 after admitting charges at Durham Crown Court.
1. Steven Ambler
Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Glen Burdess
Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13. Photo: nop
3. Steven Catlow
Catlow, 32, formerly of Peterlee and lately of Shawfirth, Rochdale, has been jailed for nine years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of committing rape in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party
4. Josh Hyde
Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party