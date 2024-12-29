Just some of the East Durham criminals who were locked up for offences during 2024.Just some of the East Durham criminals who were locked up for offences during 2024.
11 of the toughest sentences handed out to East Durham criminals in 2024

By Gavin Ledwith

Specialist journalist

Published 29th Dec 2024, 08:43 GMT
Another year and another string of criminals have been locked up for a variety of offences.

Unless otherwise stated, the following East Durham defendants were jailed during 2024 after admitting charges at Durham Crown Court.

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15.

1. Steven Ambler

Ambler, 45, of Windermere Road, South Hetton, was jailed for six years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbing a Peterlee takeaway on February 15. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13.

2. Glen Burdess

Burdess, 27, of Peterlee, was jailed for four years at Durham Crown Court and banned from driving for 66 months after he admitted causing serious injury by dangerous driving, dangerous driving and driving without insurance on September 13. Photo: nop

Catlow, 32, formerly of Peterlee and lately of Shawfirth, Rochdale, has been jailed for nine years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of committing rape in Peterlee.

3. Steven Catlow

Catlow, 32, formerly of Peterlee and lately of Shawfirth, Rochdale, has been jailed for nine years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of committing rape in Peterlee. Photo: Other 3rd Party

Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023.

4. Josh Hyde

Hyde, 21, of Cumbrian Way, Peterlee, was jailed for three years after admitting burgling addresses in Peterlee in November and December 2023. Photo: Other 3rd Party

