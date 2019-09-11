15-year-old girl taken to hospital after suspected hit-and-run collision
A teenage girl was left with a broken leg after a suspected hit-and-run in Easington.
Officers received a report of an incident involving a car in Easington shortly after 5pm on Tuesday, September 10.
A 15-year-old girl was found to have been struck by a car while walking down Angus Street.
Officers currently believe the vehicle involved was a white VW Tiguan.
The young girl suffered a broken leg in the incident and was taken to hospital.
Police officers have launched an appeal to trace the car which was involved in the suspected hit-and-run collision.
Cleveland Police is searching for information from anyone who may have witnessed the incident and of any sightings of the VW Tiguan at around 5pm or shortly afterwards.
Anyone with any information is urged to call the force on 101 quoting the reference number 329 of Tuesday, September 10.