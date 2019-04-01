16% drop in number of drivers caught speeding by Cleveland Police, with 11,308 caught in a year

More than 11,000 drivers were caught speeding by Cleveland Police in the last policing year - a drop of 16%.

Data compiled by the RAC Foundation shows the force detected 13,486 speeding offences in 2017/18, down from 11,308 in 2016/17, with 97% of drivers caught using cameras.

The national picture shows the number of drivers caught speeding is more than 160 times higher in some parts of England and Wales than others, a study has found.

The research commissioned by the RAC Foundation revealed the police force to detect the most speeding offences in 2017/18 was Avon and Somerset - with nearly 200,000.

Neighbouring Wiltshire recorded the fewest at just 1,191.

Other forces in the top five for catching drivers breaking the speed limit are West Yorkshire, Metropolitan Police, Thames Valley and Greater Manchester.

Durham Constabulary ranked among the lowest, with 8,802 speeding offences detected - though this was still a rise of 18% on the previous year, which saw 7,430 detected, 95% of them by camera.

The ranking was based on analysis of Home Office data by Dr Adam Snow, a lecturer in criminal law at Liverpool John Moores University.

He found that 2,292,536 speeding offences were detected across England and Wales in 2017/18, up 4% compared with the previous 12 months.

This means an average of four drivers were caught every minute.

In 44% of cases, the offender was sent on a speed awareness course, while 34% attracted fixed penalty notices.

Some 11% of offences were cancelled and 10% resulted in court action.

RAC Foundation director Steve Gooding said factors such as geographical area, road type and traffic volume explain some of the difference figures recorded by forces, but "a lot of it will come down to the local policing priorities".

He went on: "It is the job of police and crime commissioners, and chief constables, to target resources appropriately, recognising the issues of greatest local concern.

"Changes and variations in the numbers of offences detected will reflect not just driver behaviour but also the extent of enforcement activity in any one year.

"Drivers tempted to flout the law should recognise that any targeted crackdown on speeding to curtail risky behaviour could swiftly be repeated if those reckless attitudes start to re-emerge."

Department for Transport (DfT) figures show that 220 people were killed and a further 1,493 were seriously injured in crashes on Britain's roads in 2017 in which a vehicle exceeding the speed limit was a contributory factor.

It emerged last week that new cars sold in the UK from 2022 are set to have devices fitted which stop them breaking the speed limit.

The DfT said new EU rules that have been provisionally agreed would apply to the UK despite Brexit.

Here are the five police constabularies with the most speeding offences detected in 2017/18:

1. Avon and Somerset 199,337

2. West Yorkshire 174,796

3. Metropolitan Police (including City of London) 139,318

4. Thames Valley 131,401

5. Greater Manchester 101,421

Here are the five police constabularies with the fewest speeding offences detected in 2017/18:

1. Wiltshire 1,191

2. Durham 8,802

3. Derbyshire 10,480

4. Cleveland 11,308

5. Kent 18,878