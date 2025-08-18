A number of motorists are potentially facing legal proceedings after they were caught speeding on a dual carriageway as part of a police crackdown.

The operation on Saturday, August 16, covered a stretch of the A689 Stockton Road, near the Belle Vue area of Hartlepool, after it was identified as an area of concern under the Road Harm Index, which pinpoints hotspots where targeted problem-solving measures can be carried out.

This includes speed enforcement, testing for alcohol or working with the local authority to look at the engineering of the road and the speed limits in place.

The Road Harm Index has been used successfully in other police forces to tackle the number of collisions where someone was killed or seriously injured.

A Cleveland Police car in the A689 area of Hartlepool.

In Cumbria, the force saw a reduction of serious and fatal collisions of 15% between 2023 and 2025.

Six special constables, working in conjunction with Cleveland Police matrix officers, engaged with a number of motorists and looked to provide education and enforcement.

In a 30 miles per hour speed limit area of the A689, there were 17 people identified as driving over the speed limit.

All were travelling at 40 miles per hour or above with one speeding at 54 miles per hour.

One vehicle was found to be uninsured.

An additional traffic offence report was issued in Seaton Carew to a driver identified as driving at 31 miles per hour in a 20 miles per hour limit.

Matrix Inspector Scott Pearson said: “As we use the Road Harm Index to try to reduce the number of people killed or seriously injured on our roads, there is a greater policing presence in areas where there are high levels of harm caused to our communities.

“On Saturday we saw a number of drivers who were driving over the speed limit, one of the common factors in collisions on this particular road, and one of the ‘fatal four’ contributing factors where people are killed in road collisions. “We will continue to have a high-visibility presence as often as we can, as we carry out this initiative to tackle the issues which are sadly costing lives.”

