17 of the longest jail terms given to criminals from the Hartlepool area in 2021

Here are just 13 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals during 2021.

Friday, 7th January 2022, 3:14 pm

Unless otherwise stated, the sentences have been imposed at Teesside Crown Court after the defendants pleaded guilty to offences.

1. Paul Bradshaw

Bradshaw, 48, of Elgin Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbery and after admitting a separate count of fraud.

2. Vincent Douglas

Douglas, 53, of Greenwood Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for nine years and five months after admitting committing six sex attacks against children.

3. Steven Edwards

Edwards, 31, of Sixth Street, Horden, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Durham Crown Court after admitting aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of burglary and one fraud.

4. Stefan Geary

Geary, 50, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting committing arson in September 2020.

