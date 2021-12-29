17 of the toughest 2021 jail terms given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals

Just some of the Hartlepool and East Durham criminals who received lengthy jail terms in 2021.

Here are just 13 of the toughest jail terms given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals during 2021.

By Newsroom
Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 1:55 pm
Updated Wednesday, 29th December 2021, 2:31 pm

Unless otherwise stated, the sentences have been imposed at Teesside Crown Court after the defendants pleaded guilty to offences.

1. Paul Bradshaw

Bradshaw, 48, of Elgin Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbery and after admitting a separate count of fraud.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

2. Steven Edwards

Edwards, 31, of Sixth Street, Horden, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Durham Crown Court after admitting aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of burglary and one fraud.

Photo: Other 3rd Party

3. Stefan Geary

Geary, 50, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting committing arson in September 2020.

Photo: Cleveland Police

4. James Harll

Harll, 33, of Cranwell Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and three months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm on August 30.

Photo: Cleveland Police

