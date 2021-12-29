17 of the toughest 2021 jail terms given to Hartlepool and East Durham criminals

Unless otherwise stated, the sentences have been imposed at Teesside Crown Court after the defendants pleaded guilty to offences.
1. Paul Bradshaw
Bradshaw, 48, of Elgin Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for 11 years at Durham Crown Court after he was convicted of robbery and after admitting a separate count of fraud.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
2. Steven Edwards
Edwards, 31, of Sixth Street, Horden, was jailed for 13-and-a-half years at Durham Crown Court after admitting aggravated burglary, attempted burglary, two counts of burglary and one fraud.
Photo: Other 3rd Party
3. Stefan Geary
Geary, 50, of Milbank Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for four years after admitting committing arson in September 2020.
Photo: Cleveland Police
4. James Harll
Harll, 33, of Cranwell Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and three months after admitting causing grievous bodily harm with intent and actual bodily harm on August 30.
Photo: Cleveland Police