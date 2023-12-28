News you can trust since 1877
17 of the toughest jail sentences given to Hartlepool criminals in 2023

Here are some of the toughest jail terms handed to Hartlepool criminals during 2023.
By Gavin Ledwith
Published 28th Dec 2023, 11:37 GMT

The defendants were all locked up for a minimum of five years. Unless otherwise stated they were all sentenced at Teesside Crown Court.

Bradley, 31, formerly of Hartlepool and most recently of Lunebeck Road, Thornaby, was jailed for eight years and two months after admitting money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020.

1. Patrick Bradley

Bradley, 31, formerly of Hartlepool and most recently of Lunebeck Road, Thornaby, was jailed for eight years and two months after admitting money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020.

Brown, 29, of Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and eight months after he admitted money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020.

2. Daniel Brown

Brown, 29, of Waverley Terrace, Hartlepool, was jailed for six years and eight months after he admitted money laundering and conspiracy to supply cocaine between December 2018 and January 2020.

Corbett, 31, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and one month after admitting the manslaughter of Adam Thomson on January 4.

3. Steven Corbett

Corbett, 31, of Brenda Road, Hartlepool, was jailed for five years and one month after admitting the manslaughter of Adam Thomson on January 4.

Dawson, 81, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after admitting carrying out three sexual assaults.

4. John Dawson

Dawson, 81, of Owton Manor Lane, Hartlepool, was jailed for eight years after admitting carrying out three sexual assaults.

