66-year-old Hartlepool man accused of illegally possessing crowbar in street

A 66-year-old man is set to stand trial later this year after denying possessing an offensive weapon in a street.

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barry Lloyd, from Hartlepool, is accused of illegally possessing a crowbar in the town’s Mowbray Road on February 7.

Lloyd, who is from Teesbrooke Avenue, denied the alleged offence when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was granted unconditional bail and is due to return to the court on Wednesday, November 12, to stand trial.

A 66-year-old man is accused of illegally possessing a crowbar in Mowbray Road, Hartlepool.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.