66-year-old Hartlepool man accused of illegally possessing crowbar in street

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 11th Jul 2025, 04:45 BST
A 66-year-old man is set to stand trial later this year after denying possessing an offensive weapon in a street.

Barry Lloyd, from Hartlepool, is accused of illegally possessing a crowbar in the town’s Mowbray Road on February 7.

Lloyd, who is from Teesbrooke Avenue, denied the alleged offence when he appeared at Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, earlier this month.

He was granted unconditional bail and is due to return to the court on Wednesday, November 12, to stand trial.

A 66-year-old man is accused of illegally possessing a crowbar in Mowbray Road, Hartlepool.

