999 call about trapped man leads Hartlepool Police to haul of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes

By Gavin Ledwith
Published 5th Jul 2024, 16:19 BST
Police discovered a haul of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes after answering a 999 call about a trapped man.

Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 4th July), officers from Hartlepool’s Proactive Team and the Neighbourhood Team attended a call for concern after a man appeared to be trapped in a lock up behind a shop on Murray Street.

“Upon arrival, officers forced entry to the shop found a large quantity of cannabis farm equipment, along with counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and a phone.

“A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to police custody and questioned by officers.”