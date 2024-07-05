999 call about trapped man leads Hartlepool Police to haul of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes
Police discovered a haul of counterfeit cigarettes and vapes after answering a 999 call about a trapped man.
Cleveland Police said in a statement: “Yesterday afternoon (Thursday, 4th July), officers from Hartlepool’s Proactive Team and the Neighbourhood Team attended a call for concern after a man appeared to be trapped in a lock up behind a shop on Murray Street.
“Upon arrival, officers forced entry to the shop found a large quantity of cannabis farm equipment, along with counterfeit cigarettes, vapes and a phone.
“A 30-year-old man was arrested and taken to police custody and questioned by officers.”