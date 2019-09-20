Abusive ex who threatened to stab his former partner and 'chop her into little pieces' spared jail
An abusive thug who threatened to kill his former partner and burn down her mum’s home has narrowly avoided being sent to prison.
Liam Raynor, 48, subjected his ex-partner to five months of harassment during which time he said he would stab and murder her and “chop her up”.
On another occasion last November he punched her in the stomach after he came home in a bad mood.
Teesside Crown Court heard how Raynor, an electrician, and the victim began a relationship in 2014 after meeting online.
They moved in together, but he drank heavily and was often bad tempered.
Things got so bad that in December the victim moved back in with her parents, but Raynor continued to harass her both over the phone and in person.
Emma Atkinson, prosecuting, said: “There were a number of threats made over the course of December.”
In one phone message Raynor ranted “You will comply or die”. In another he said: “I’m gearing up to kill. No idol threats.”
He also threatened to stab the family dog adding: “Your next, a nine inch blade through you girl.”
Raynor also made similar threats in person to the woman and her parents.
Miss Atkinson added: “He threatened to stab her and cut her up into little pieces.
“He threatened to put a petrol bomb through her mother’s letter box.”
In a statement his ex-partner said she was left afraid to go out and believed Raynor would go through with the threats.
But in an email she later sent to the court she blamed Raynor’s mental health problems saying he got no help from authorities and that prison would not help him.
Stephen Constantine, defending, said: “He has accessed help from Mind and is undergoing counselling.
“You are dealing with a man who is very contrite.”
Raynor, of Stephen Street, Hartlepool, admitted harassment and assault by beating. He was given 10 months prison suspended for two years, 150 hours unpaid work, 20 days rehabilitation activity requirement, and made the subject of an indefinite restraining order.