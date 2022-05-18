Abusive fare dodger on Hartlepool-Sunderland train faces hefty court bill

John Boyle was caught travelling on a Grand Central service between Hartlepool and Sunderland railway stations without a valid ticket.

Magistrates were told how he also used threatening or abusive words or behaviour to another man during the journey.

Boyle, 52, has now appeared before Teesside Magistrates’ Court, in Middlesbrough, to admit both charges.

He received a 12-month conditional discharge for dodging the £10 fare and was ordered to pay £100 compensation, a £22 victim surcharge and £85 prosecution costs in connection with the threatening or abusive words offence.

Boyle, of Newport Court, Westminster, London, who must pay the £207 total by the end of May, received credit for his early guilty pleas.

The court was also told that he “had not been convicted of any offences for a number of years”.