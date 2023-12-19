Abusive man must wait to learn fate after harassing and strangling ex-partner in Hartlepool
Mark Jenkins was found guilty of intentional strangulation, harassment without violence and assaulting his ex-partner’s friend in Hartlepool after a Teesside Magistrates’ Court trial.
The 34-year-old defendant was due to be sentenced for the domestic related incidents at Teesside Crown Court earlier this month.
But the case was halted for the court to make inquiries about childcare arrangements.
The court heard how Jenkins put his arm around his ex-partner’s neck and applied pressure for around 10 seconds during an incident in June.
Between June 22 and 23, and on July 28, he harassed her by making repeated phone calls to her and other family members which included making threats towards her.
During an argument after attending her house, Jenkins, of Station Road, Trimdon Colliery, also struck a friend of his ex-partner in the face.
The case was adjourned until early January.