The youths and their parents were invited to Peterlee Police Station.

The action was taken after the youths, who are from Shotton Colliery and Peterlee, were identified by the Peterlee Neighbourhood Police team as being persistently involved in misbehaviour.

The youths were invited into Peterlee Police Station along with their families and were issued with the contracts by the local interventions officer from Durham County Council and the neighbourhood team.

Peterlee Police have said that if the Acceptable Behaviour Contracts (ABCs) are breached then they may face court action.

Four further youths were issued with warnings, which could escalate into ABCs if their behaviour does not improve.

Peterlee Police said anti-social behaviour in the community will not be tolerated.

A statement said: “An ABC is a voluntary written agreement signed by an individual responsible for committing anti-social behaviour.

“In signing the contract, an individual agrees to abide by the terms specified and to work with the relevant support agencies.

“Where contracts are breached, escalation will follow which may result in an agency applying for an injunction at court.

“A further four youths have also been issued with warnings which may be escalated with ABCs should their behaviour not improve.

“The warnings and contracts will be monitored by the team over the coming weeks. We will not tolerate anti-social behaviour in our communities.

"Report what you know about anti-social behaviour by contacting the team. Let's continue to work together to make our communities a safer place to live and work.”

