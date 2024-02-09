Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Andi Kovaci, 28, fled from the property in Kent Avenue, at Belle Vue, when police raided the address last November.

Rachel Butt, prosecuting at Teesside Crown Court, said: “He dropped keys and proceeded to jump over walls and garden fences.

"He was detained in an alleyway.”

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Andi Kovaci was jailed for 34 months for his involvement in a Hartlepool cannabis house.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Officers discovered 126 cannabis plants in the house with an estimated street value of between £35,280 and £105,840.

Kovaci pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug although he disputed the extent of his involvement by claiming he was a low level part of the operation.

But a judge did not believe him after hearing different versions of why he became involved.

Kovaci said he was working there to help pay off a debt to people smugglers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But he later said he was doing it as a favour for friends and that he had paid off £5,000 to enter the UK illegally in 2020.

Following the drugs raid in Hartlepool, police also discovered a TikTok video on his mobile showing him and two other men waving bundles of cash.

Kovaci claimed it was borrowed for the people smugglers although the video was made two months after he arrived in the UK.

Jailing him for 34 months, Judge Chris Smith said: “Your account was not credible.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I’m satisfied that you came to help out because you had some significant involvement in this criminal scheme.”