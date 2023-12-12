A man worked in a “commercial” cannabis farm in Hartlepool to pay of a £10,000 debt for coming to the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Dolfi Qerimi, 25, was found hiding behind plastic sheeting in the loft at an address in St Oswald's Street, in June, where police located almost plants.

Teesside Crown Court heard they had a value between £57,000 and £167,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the daily Crime UK newsletter. All the latest crime news and trials from across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Hartlepool Mail, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said: “This was a commercial cannabis production premises. In total, 187 plants were recovered throughout the various levels in the premises.”

The cannabis farm was discovered in St Oswald's Street, in Hartlepool, earlier this year.

Qerimi, who comes from Albania, was arrested and questioned with an interpreter.

Mr Sabiston said he gave a “common explanation” of coming to the UK through France and working in the cannabis farm to pay off the £10,000 debt he accrued.

Police confirmed Qerimi, of no fixed address, is known to immigration authorities and has no previous convictions.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Inquiries into whether he was a victim of modern day slavery were abandoned after Qemeri said he no longer wanted his case to be referred to the relevant authority responsible.

He pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug.

The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, sentenced him to eight months’ imprisonment, including a discount for pleading guilty.

But it means he will be released soon after the court heard Qerimi has already served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence by being remanded in custody since his arrest in June.

Recorder Kelbrick also ordered that the drugs and growing equipment be forfeited and destroyed.