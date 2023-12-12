Albanian national worked in 'commercial' Hartlepool cannabis farm to pay back £10,000 debt for entering UK
Dolfi Qerimi, 25, was found hiding behind plastic sheeting in the loft at an address in St Oswald's Street, in June, where police located almost plants.
Teesside Crown Court heard they had a value between £57,000 and £167,000.
Peter Sabiston, prosecuting, said: “This was a commercial cannabis production premises. In total, 187 plants were recovered throughout the various levels in the premises.”
Qerimi, who comes from Albania, was arrested and questioned with an interpreter.
Mr Sabiston said he gave a “common explanation” of coming to the UK through France and working in the cannabis farm to pay off the £10,000 debt he accrued.
Police confirmed Qerimi, of no fixed address, is known to immigration authorities and has no previous convictions.
Inquiries into whether he was a victim of modern day slavery were abandoned after Qemeri said he no longer wanted his case to be referred to the relevant authority responsible.
He pleaded guilty to production of a class B drug.
The judge, Recorder Anthony Kelbrick, sentenced him to eight months’ imprisonment, including a discount for pleading guilty.
But it means he will be released soon after the court heard Qerimi has already served the equivalent of a 12-month prison sentence by being remanded in custody since his arrest in June.
Recorder Kelbrick also ordered that the drugs and growing equipment be forfeited and destroyed.
There is to be no application to retrieve any money under the Proceeds of Crime Act.