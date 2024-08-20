These yobs are among the people locked up so far for their role in the Hartlepool riot.These yobs are among the people locked up so far for their role in the Hartlepool riot.
By Gavin Ledwith

Published 20th Aug 2024, 17:59 BST
Updated 20th Aug 2024, 18:08 BST
The courts have acted swiftly to jail yobs convicted of involvement in the Hartlepool riot on July 31.

Nine louts are already serving custodial sentences after they pleaded guilty at Teesside Crown Court to committing violent disorder in the Murray Street area of town.

Businesses and homes were attacked, bricks and rocks were hurled at police officers and a police car was set alight.

With Cleveland Police still sifting through video footage from the disturbance, we will update this article if more people are eventually locked up.

Joel Bishop, 27, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 18 months after admitting violent disorder.

1. Joel Bishop

Joel Bishop, 27, of Tweed Walk, Hartlepool, has been jailed for 18 months after admitting violent disorder.

Bradshaw, 28, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after admitting violent disorder.

2. Aaron Bradshaw

Bradshaw, 28, of Murray Street, Hartlepool, was jailed for 32 months after admitting violent disorder.

Conniff, 40, of Alford Court, was jailed for two years after admitting violent disorder.

3. Donna Conniff

Conniff, 40, of Alford Court, was jailed for two years after admitting violent disorder.

Kieron Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk in Hartlepool, was detained for 16 months after admitting violent disorder.

4. Kieron Gatenby

Kieron Gatenby, 19, of Yeovil Walk in Hartlepool, was detained for 16 months after admitting violent disorder.

